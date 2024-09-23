Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Where the Happy Wanderer pub on Green Lanes, Bilston, once stood, the framework of houses can be seen alongside piles of rubble, diggers and other building materials.

The pub closed its doors to customers in 2017 due to poor trade and then became subject to arson attacks and anti-social behaviour.

Pictures taken from the sky show the progress made to build houses at the former pub site

One blaze at the former pub, which was believed to have been started deliberately, broke out in June of 2021 and saw around 40 firefighters called to the scene.