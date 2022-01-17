KFC has plans to expand

The fast-food chain has announced proposals for 500 restaurants and drive-thrus over the UK – with around 30 stores planned for the West Midlands.

The plans include stores in the likes of Tettenhall, Great Barr and Willenhall whilst others are planned for Lichfield, Rugeley, and Kidderminster.

KFC chiefs said the sites are target locations – areas they're looking to open restaurants – and nothing was finalised as the expansion plans were launched.

The list of proposed KFC stores includes:

Black Country:

Sedgley/Coseley (drive-thru)

West Bromwich (drive-thru)

Tettenhall (drive-thru)

Bilston (drive-thru)

Great Barr (drive-thru)

Wolverhampton Mander Centre (on the high street)

West Bromwich (drive-thru)

Walsall Park Street (on the high street)

Willenhall (drive-thru)

Birmingham:

Birmingham Snow Hill (Urban small box store)

New Street, Birmingham (Urban small box store)

Birmingham Grand Central (Urban small box store)

Birmingham City University (Urban small box store)

Northfield (drive-thru)

Selly Oak (drive-thru)

Sutton (drive-thru)

Aston (drive-thru)

Birmingham Bullring (food court)

Edgbaston (drive-thru)

Handsworth (drive-thru)

Northfield (drive-thru)

Staffordshire:

Rugeley (drive-thru)

Burntwood (drive-thru)

A34 in Stone (drive-thru)

Lichfield (drive-thru)

Shropshire:

Shrewsbury South West (relocated drive-thru)

Telford Shopping Centre (Food court)

Bridgnorth (drive-thru)

Worcestershire: