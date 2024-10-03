Family drugs gang who ran operation from West Bromwich ordered to repay huge amount of money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brothers Dylon Salhan aged 25, and Reis Salhan, aged 24, both of Lightwoods Road in Smethwick, and their cousin Gurvinder Dari, 29, of The Ridings in Cannock, were all leading players in the commercial enterprise which ran from a relative's property in Green Street, West Bromwich before being arrested on July 5 last year.

Officers found more than £150,000 worth of drugs, £126,000 cash, processing chemicals and equipment on site, along with two expensive cars and.processing chemicals and equipment.

All three admitted charges earlier this year of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of diamorphine with intent to supply. They were jailed for 12 years each at Wolverhampton Crown Court in July.