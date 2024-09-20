'One and Only' Nik Kershaw and his band coming to Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kershaw and his band will be visiting The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on Friday October 11 as part of his 'The 1984' UK tour.

The singer songwriter – who penned The One and Only number one song for Chesney Hawkes – was on the crest of a wave in 1984 and was the UK's biggest selling artist in the top 40 charts, with four top ten hits including Wouldn't it be Good and I Wont Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Elton John once described his as 'the best songwriter of his generation and his 62 weeks in total spent on the charts between 1984 and 1985 is still a record.

He released two platinum albums in that time in Human Racing and The Riddle and both will be played in their entirety at the Wolverhampton date as well as other hit songs.

For ticket details go to thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/nik-kershaw