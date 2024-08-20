Story of family's search for drowned toddler heard at inquest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jayce Olutola was named at the Black Country Coroners Court in Oldbury by senior coroner Zafar Siddique at the start of the inquest into the two-year-old's death on Sunday, August 11.

Jayce was discovered in the Wolverhampton and Birmingham canal by emergency service workers after going missing from his home on Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall and, despite receiving advanced care at the scene, was pronounced dead.

Mr Siddique said at the hearing at Black Country Coroners Court that Jayce had been taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, with the cause of death given as drowning.

The coroner spoke about how the family had searched for him after he went missing

The senior coroner also provided details of the events of August 11, saying that the two-year-old had been at home with his mother and great-aunt, while his father had been at work.

He then described how Jayce's mother had left the house around 5pm to sort out a house the family were moving to, then his great-aunt had realised that Jayce was missing and, upon further inspection, found that the garage door was open.

Mr Siddique said that the great-aunt had gone looking for Jayce along the canal path and, after being unable to locate him, called the emergency services, who arrived at around 5.30pm and subsequently discovered Jayce in the canal.

Jayce Olutola was found in the canal near his home in Ettingshall

After announcing that a full inquest would take place at 12pm on October 15 at Black Country Coroners Court, Mr Siddique said he would request reports from the hospital and West Midlands Police.

He also offered his deepest heartfelt condolences to the family, who were not in attendance at the hearing.