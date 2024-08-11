‘Avoid the area’: Police on duty at Wolverhampton canal where a person has fallen into the water

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are on duty at Persimmon Estate in Ettingshall in Wolverhampton where a person fell into the water. Officers said the person has been taken to hospital and that the tow-path remains closed near Ettingshall Road.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We are currently at a canal tow-path in Wolverhampton following reports of a person in the water.

“The person has been taken to hospital and the tow-path remains closed near to Ettingshall Road. Please avoid the area while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.”