New bowling alley in Wolverhampton city centre will create 50 jobs

Superbowl UK, which operates 13 bowling alleys across the UK, has agreed to take on a 17,000 sq ft unit forming part of the Mander Centre in Victoria Street.

The site is opposite the former Beatties department store. The news comes hot on the heels of plans for a £70 million redevelopment of the Beatties building, revealed in the Express & Star yesterday.

The company said the controversial pedestrianisation of Victoria Street had been crucial in persuading it to open in the city.

The unit, beneath Matalan, has been empty for about 10 years.