New plans submitted to redevelop Beatties – see how it will look

The Eden Group has submitted revised plans for the 100-year-old building, which will see the ground floor converted into shops, cafes bars and restaurants, with the upper floors converted into a total of 306 flats.

The most noticeable change will be the restoration of a crescent-shaped patio area in Victoria Street, which was lost during a ground-floor extension in the 1990s.

The extension will be removed to open up a concave recess in the frontage, which had been a distinctive architectural feature of the Art Deco building.

A view of the corner of Darlington Street and Victoria Street, showing the extra floor on the roof

The central retail core of the building will be demolished to create an internal courtyard area, with pavement cafes at ground floor level.

An old arcade will be restored, linking the crescent area in Victoria Street to the internal courtyard.

A new floor will be added on the roof of the existing building, but unlike previous plans, the car park in School Street will be retained.