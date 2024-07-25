Major Wolverhampton superstore beset by same technical problems which forced closure on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The giant Wolverhampton superstore is unable to process contactless payments and the petrol station is only accepting cash today.

A person has been posted outside the petrol station with a sign saying 'only cash accepted.'

A staff member, who would not give their name, said: "We apologise to motorists for the situation, it is a similar situation to that which affected us earlier in the week.

"We do have cash points on site and are currently accepting cash only at the petrol station but chip and pin cards can be used in store."

Sainsbury's Petrol Station is only accepting cash today

Shopper Heather Wood said: "There is also no cash in the cash machine inside the store, also no cashback at any of the tills."

On Sunday the superstore was forced to close for the majority of the day due to its tills not working due to an internet problem which two engineers had been trying to solve from 10.30am.

Last Friday businesses across the region were hit by the international Microsoft technical problem, with patients unable to book appointments on the NHS, and many shops and pubs reverting to accepting cash only.