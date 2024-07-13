Revealed: The best and worst places in the West Midlands for food hygiene ratings

The region was ninth of 10 regions with a 4.42 average rating for 17,724 premises last year.

Telford was the third highest rated in the West Midlands with an average rating of 4.73 out of five for its 421 premises.

Birmingham has the lowest rating in the West Midlands region with an average of 4.08, though their rating has increased from 4.03 in 2023.

Next lowest scoring in the region was Walsall at 4.13 for 285 premises.

The report found that one in four takeaways in the region scored a three or below for their rating.