Golfers and supporters tee up to boost charity push

The Beacon Centre for the Blind benefitted as 36 players teed up for the annual JW Hunt Cup golf day at the Mount Golf and Country Club in Perton.

It followed on from the recent JW Hunt Cup final at Molineux between Lichfield City and Wolverhampton Sporting Community in which over £5,000 was raised on the night

Picture at the Mount Golf and Country Club in Perton, where a charity golf day was held to benefit the JW Hunt Cup and Beacon Centre for the Blind. At the front is one of the organisers: Alan Ryder, and back are organisers and event sponsors (Total Electrical): Greg Arthrell, Jordan Peake, Alex Ryder and Alan's son Danny Ryder..

Since the final was first played in the 1926-27 season, more than £400,000 has been raised for the Beacon Centre, which provides services for blind and visually impaired people.

After the golf had finished, a dinner with entertainment was held at AFC Wulfrunian's Castlecroft ground, where the final of the competition has been held in the past,

Secretary of the competition Alan Ryder and his son Danny organised the golf day and thanked everyone who attended the competition and the sponsors who provided prizes.

Danny said: "Although the football season has finished the fundraising for this worthy cause goes on and this was a welcome boost for us so we are grateful for all who turned out on a very successful day.

"It was a great turnout and we would also like to thank the sponsors who provide prizes including Me and My Golf and Luke Mainwaring the professional at The Mount, the day wouldn't have been the same without them,"