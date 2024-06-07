'We have been inconvenienced by this arson attack but it will be business as usual this weekend' - Bilston shop owners

The shop in Church Street has been a mainstay of Bilston town centre for over 50 years and Pete and his son Mark said they would not be deterred, though Mark said they 'have had better days.'

Mark and Pete Beddow of Pete's Pantry

They were working overnight when Mark heard an alarm going off at the Horse and Jockey pub almost opposite and when he inspected it, saw it was on fire.

It sparked a spate of arson attacks in nearby Union Street, Bell Street, Greencroft and The Crescent,

The van used for deliveries at the back of Pete's Pantry had its engine burnt out and a car next to it was also extensively damaged.

Mark said: "I won't say it hasn't caused disruption to the shop and the business we have in the Mander Centre because it has.

"But we have managed to transport the goods by car including one that had a wing mirror damaged but was ok to drive, and my own partner's personal car

"There has been disruption to trade today buy we are open as normal and will be tomorrow though that is our busiest day so will have to cope again without the van.

"We haven't had the van that long and now will have to get another or hire another one in the meantime so it is very inconvenient but we will cope."

The owners of TS Bandhal's shop in The Crescent also had their delivery vehicle targeted but said they had slept through it.

Jane Richards who lives in nearby Green Croft said it was shocking that so much damage along a large area could be caused in a short space of time

She said: "It's senseless and someone could have been killed had they been in the pub or in a car."

