Baker's van destroyed in suspected arson attack on night car and charity shops were also targeted

In video posted on social media, multiple vehicles can be seen engulfed in flames in The Crescent and nearby Greencroft.

Meanwhile Pete Beddow, of Pete's Pantry in Church Street, had his delivery van vandalised, which he said might impact trading today.

He said: "We were working at around 1am overnight as usual getting the deliveries and food ready for the next day when my son said he had heard an alarm going off and glass smashing.

"When we investigated the van was on fire - we tried to put it out ourselves but the fire crews stopped us from doing that.

A van belonging to Pete's Pantry was wrecked

"The Cancer Research shop opposite us was targeted as well and the lad who lives in the flat above our shop had his car set alight as well. We also heard they tried to get into the Horse and Jockey [also in Church Street].

"We used the van to deliver to our other shop, Pete's Farmhouse in the Mander Centre, so this may be affected today but we are just coming to terms with things at the moment."

West Midlands Police and the West Midlands Fire Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow.