Wolverhampton advocated Susan launches her foundation with backing of city council

The Susan Vickers Foundation - Turning into Power aims to help care experienced individuals including children and young people in care and those who have experienced adoption.

Susan was born and brought up in Wolverhampton and has broadcast extensively on radio including city community station WCR FM.

She has written a number of books, including in 2022 one based on growing up as an Asian struggling with her identity, and a look back on her journey through life. She also wrote ground breaking novel 'Love Susan' about a heartfelt exploration of adoption through the eyes of an adoptee which she highlighted at the Wolverhanpton Literature Festival last year,

Since then Susan has expanded her work around enriching the lives of children in care by providing them with the education and knowledge they need to thrive.

The aim is to work with them through partnerships, giving access to educational programmes and cultural resources to help them discover their passions, expand their horizons, and build a strong foundation for a brighter future.

Wolverhampton Mayor Michael Hardacre was present at the launch along with Councillor Chris Burden the cabinet member for children, young people and education who shared the work being done within he city to support care experienced people and heard from Susan of her journey towards launching the foundation