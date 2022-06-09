Wolverhampton broadcaster Susan Vickers launches new book on her life

Susan Vickers with her newly released book

Susan Vickers, 52, released the book which goes into detail of what it was like for a mixed-raced person growing up in the 70s, and the traumatic experiences she went through growing up in a society where racist abuse was the norm, and how it affected her life.

She said: "I was born in 1970, and was given up because of my race. My biological father was Asian, and my mother is English. Due to pressure from family, I was put up for adoption, and I went into an all white family in Wolverhampton.

"The family adopted me and this caused a whole load of problems. I don't blame them because things are different now. They were never advised as to how to deal with somebody who is mixed raced.

"My adopted mom didn't care about race. She just wanted to give love to children, but this led to members of her own family not speaking to her because of me.

"We would get graffiti outside the house, my sister was beaten up and bullied at school, I went through a whole load of stuff at school - just because of who I was was, and she was my sister."

Susan Vickers at her book launch

The book has two covers and titles due to the sensitive nature of one title, 'I'm not a Paki', and so the second name for the book is 'Traced'.

Susan delves into further detail in the book on the traumatic experiences she and her family went through, and goes into the journey of finding her biological parents.

She now broadcasts on WCR FM, and hopes that by using her platform and with her book, she can help anyone else who suffered the same kind of experiences as her growing up, or may be going through it now.

Speaking about the process of writing the book, she said: "Writing this book was tough, as it was like reliving it all over again, but I'm hoping that by this book, people that went through what I did can read this and take strength from it, and know that you're not on your own. I went through all this and came through it. I mean, I'm 52 and still coming through it.

"The response since the book launched has been incredible. It has completely sold out and I have had to order more copies of the book.

"I wasn't expecting it, because you write the book thinking who will read this? But it has been phenomenal. It's actually part-one of a series of four books that I'm going to write about my life and experiences."

The book was launched at Wolverhampton Central Library on May 7, where the book can be purchased as well as online.