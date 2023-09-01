No trams in city centre - but services running as normal from Royal

The final phase of essential tram testing was completed last week allowing driver familiarisation to get underway in the city

Service operator West Midlands Metro said trams are instead running every ten minutes between The Royal, in Bilston Road, and Edgbaston Village in Birmingham.

Tickets are being accepted on the National Express number 79 bus service.

A spokesman said: "There are no reported disruptions apart from driver training which means services are running to and from The Royal instead of St George's."

The operator also said no date has been scheduled for trams to start running on the new track extension in Pipers Row to link the Metro network to the bus and railway stations following a £50 million project.

On Thursday the service was temporarily halted after a collision between a tram and an unmarked police car at about 2pm which also resulted in a traffic jam on the ring road.

Meanwhile passengers are being reminded that trams will not be running on Sunday(3) morning due to upgrade work to power lines. Services will operator between The Royal, in Wolverhampton, and Edgbaston from midday.

Passengers can use tickets and passes on some buses and trains instead.