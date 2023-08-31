No tram service on Sunday morning due to essential upgrade works

A West Midlands Metro tram

Operator West Midlands Metro said due to an essential power systems upgrade there will be no services on September 3 between Wolverhampton St George’s and Edgbaston Village until midday.

Normal service will resume between The Royal, in Wolverhampton, and Edgbaston after that time.

Passengers can use tickets and passes on some buses and trains instead.

These are, National Express bus number 79 between Wolverhampton bus station and West Bromwich; number 74 between West Bromwich bus station and Old Square, in Birmingham.

Also on West Midlands trains between Wolverhampton and The Hawthorns, Jewellery Quarter, Snow Hill and Birmingham New Street.