Sanskar Asian Funerals in Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The case against Sanskar Asian Funerals, brought by the DVLA, was heard at West Glamorgan Magistrates sitting in Swansea on Monday.

The court heard how the firm, based in Parkfield Road, had kept a motor vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. The charge dated back to September 1 last year.

After nobody from the firm appeared in court, the case was proved in its absence.