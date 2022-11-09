Notification Settings

Desperate bid to raise £25,000 after father-of-two from Wolverhampton told he has months to live

By Sunil Midda

A Wolverhampton family has launched an appeal to raise £25,000 for urgent treatment after a father-of-two was told he has just months to live.

Andy Dalton with his family

Andy Dalton, 41, from Finchfield but now lives in New Zealand, was diagnosed with a rare incurable cancer a few weeks ago after initially going to visit a doctor with shortness of breath.

Now his family and friends are organising a fundraiser in the city to help support his children and pay for treatment that may prolong his life.

He was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic thyroid cancer after it was found to be blocking his airway and it was unable to be removed during surgery.

The father now has a tracheostomy meaning he cannot talk and is too poorly to travel.

Andy's family say the treatment he requires to prolong his life is not funded on the healthcare system in New Zealand and would need to be privately funded.

They hope to raise $50,000, which is the equivalent of around £25,000.

On the Give A Little page set up by Andy’s partner Amanda O'Connor, it says: "BRAF mutation targeted medication is starting 1st November 2022. Unfortunately, this is not funded and carries a cost of $5,500 New Zealand Dollars per month.

"The next step is PDL-1 medication. This is also an unfunded drug and they have suggested a cost of approx. $100k per year."

More than $15,000 (NZ) has been raised since the page was set up on October 29.

A family fun event has been planned to help raise funds for Andy – and it's got the backing of Slade guitarist Dave Hill who will be making an appearance.

The fun day will take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Victory Hall in Greyhound Lane in Lower Penn between 2pm and 5pm. The family says all are welcome.

Meanwhile, the Dalton family and their friends are tirelessly trying to raise more funds online.

They already have more than fifty raffle prizes including a weekend away, three £100 Smyths toys vouchers and several restaurant and beauty vouchers — all donated by companies across Wolverhampton.

Dave Hill will be there making the Grand Raffle draw and announcing winners.

Unfortunately the cancer is incurable and the family has been given a poor prognosis with a maximum of three to six months.

Currently, Andy is undergoing radiation treatment and starting a new treatment plan.

His cousin Lucy Rook, from Finchfield, said: “Our priority is to help in any way we can – both in making sure we contribute to the cost of the treatment that we hope can win Andy extra time to create special memories with his children, but also in providing financial help generally.

“The support we’ve received from Dave Hill and from so many local businesses in just a few days has been amazing. We are all so very grateful.”

That cash will help support Andy’s two children, Zavier, eight, and Emmy, four, at their home in Dunedin.

Lucy has been supported in organising the event by another of Andy’s cousins, Charlotte Savage and by his friend Bibi Pugh.

The day will include face painting, glitter tattoos, a variety of stalls, refreshments and balloon modelling.

Anyone unable to attend the event can still purchase raffle tickets via the PayPal link: paypal.com/pools/c/8ONNs1J3dT

Here’s the full list of items available in the Grand Raffle:

  • A weekend in Barmouth in two bedroom static caravan

  • Molly May beauty box worth over £446

  • 3 course Sunday lunch for 2 people at the Cowshed

  • Wild Zooalogical zoo family voucher

  • Wild Zooalogical VIP experience pass

  • Deborah Mitchell - hamper

  • George’s coffee 2 Afternoon tea

  • Ego Hair Salon - Bella blow dry brush £90.

  • Bernard Savage gift - £100 Smyths Toys gift vouchers

  • The Chestnut - meal for four people

  • The Chestnut - gallon of beer

  • GHD roll bag x 2.

  • Creative Interiors in Finchfield - vases

  • Mode Mens Goodie Bag (Tettenhall) gift voucher, socks, fragrance, pocket square, leather bracelet - value £50 retail

  • Nina’s colobela salon Tettenhall - goodie bag with lots of care products

  • Invigorate Pilates free class

  • £20 voucher for Ghales cafe in Finchfield

  • Kerry’s riding school -Horse riding lesson I hour

  • Magnum of prosecco

  • Selection Restaurant voucher £25 -

  • Ego salon - blow wave gift voucher £25

  • Ego shampoo gift set matrix repair £30

  • Ego shampoo gift set matrix all hair types £26

  • Ego Alfa Italia travel bag hair dryer as styler. £63

  • Hugs and Kisses - chocolate box

  • HomeSmart blinds vouchers- £100

  • Moët brut

  • Chris jewkes gym voucher

  • Westacres £20 voucher

  • Jade New Era hair studio Bila college £20.00 x2

  • Jade New Era beauty voucher £20.00

  • Island House in Newbridge voucher

  • CLD Aesthetics Codie Dixon £50 voucher on facial Aesthetics.

  • Bradmore Plastering Grant Hockley voucher £100

  • Heavenly hair salon blow wave voucher

  • Cataldos Italian £25.00 voucher

  • Fruit box from Vanessa - Nice & fresh Tettenhall

  • Gift voucher from Hayley for nail treatment

Full details of the event can be found on Facebook - including an auction to win an All Blacks rugby shirt, signed by the whole team: facebook.com/events/1278285619694967

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so by visiting: givealittle.co.nz/cause/doing-it-for-dalton

News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

