Brian Willington

Willington, serving a life sentence with a minimum 21 years for stabbing to death grandfather Martin Latham outside Heath Town ASDA, was in court again for his part in a vicious attack on a taxi driver in October 2020.

Victoria Hopkins, 51, and killer Brian Willington, 33, battered a defenceless taxi driver and snatched his keys from the ignition after an argument about the terms "darling" and "love" being used.

Last month Hopkins was handed a suspended 11 month sentence but Willington was sentenced today at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Sentencing Willington to eight months to run consecutively for the assault on the taxi driver the Justice Simon Ward pointed to 10 violent former convictions.

The taxi driver had described his fear of leaving the house and the shock and upset caused by seeing CCTV footage of the sustained attack on his head and body.

Justice Ward said: "Taxi drivers by their job's very nature are very vulnerable. They work alone and at night and are vulnerable. You have an appalling record of violence. This is why I your sentence is to run consecutively not concurrently."

The judge left the charge of robbery on file.

After entering jail Willington has turned over a new leaf, his lawyer Aimee Parkes explained, after getting clean of drugs and alcohol.

She said: "Brian is now in the system and is getting used to being a lifer. He has a positive outlook despite his circumstances. He has been getting the support of his girlfriend and family."

However, Willington will not be able to enjoy his better relations with his girlfriend and family for another two decades.

She said: "With time served he is not eligible for parole until September 2044."

Before Willington was locked up he was a one man crime wave in Wolverhampton constantly drunk and high on the drug spice.

He would even use his dog in his crime filled days, using the animal as a prop to get more money begging, and then borrow it to fellow "tappers" trying to gain sympathy from shoppers.

The day he murdered Martin Latham, September 6, 2021, he had been hanging around ASDA and intermittently drinking and taking spice.