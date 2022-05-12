Killer who stabbed Wolverhampton grandfather to death in Asda car park jailed for life

Brian Willington, 33, was found guilty of murder after a trial last week at Wolverhampton Crown Court and was sentenced at the court today.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Michael Chambers QC and will serve a minimum term of 21 years and 120 days, a court heard.
The defendant was initially sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 22 years which was reduced by the 245 days he served on remand.
Willington received no punishment for possession of a bladed article at Wolverhampton Crown Court, which he was convicted of alongside murder on May 4.
Martin Latham, 41, was knifed in the chest outside Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 last year and died later in hospital from his injuries.
Mr Latham, who lived in Ward Street, Ettingshall, was fatally stabbed after trying to act as peacemaker when a fight broke out between the defendant and another man in the car park.
Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, Wolverhampton, had denied the offences. The jury heard how Mr Latham was stabbed eight times in the chest in a ferocious attack.