Killer who stabbed Wolverhampton grandfather to death in Asda car park jailed for life

Brian Willington. Photo: West Midlands Police

Brian Willington, 33, was found guilty of murder after a trial last week at Wolverhampton Crown Court and was sentenced at the court today.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Michael Chambers QC and will serve a minimum term of 21 years and 120 days, a court heard.

The defendant was initially sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 22 years which was reduced by the 245 days he served on remand.

Willington received no punishment for possession of a bladed article at Wolverhampton Crown Court, which he was convicted of alongside murder on May 4.

Martin Latham. Photo: West Midlands Police

Martin Latham, 41, was knifed in the chest outside Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 last year and died later in hospital from his injuries.

Mr Latham, who lived in Ward Street, Ettingshall, was fatally stabbed after trying to act as peacemaker when a fight broke out between the defendant and another man in the car park.