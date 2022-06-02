Woman avoids jail after repeatedly punching Wolverhampton taxi driver

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Victoria Hopkins, 51, and killer Brian Willington, 33, were picked up from outside Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre, in Newhampton Road, in Whitmore Reans, on October 21, 2020 when trouble flared.

After initially denying any wrongdoing Hopkins subsequently pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the victim.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Philip Vollans told Wolverhampton Crown Court that during the journey the driver objected to being referred to as "darling" and "love" by Willington.

He said the disagreement escalated despite Hopkins' efforts to calm the situation.

He said the driver at one stage stopped the car and asked Willington to get out, but instead of walking away Willington took the keys from the ignition.

Mr Vollans said during the confrontation that followed between the men, Hopkins, of Wednesfield Road, Heath Town, repeatedly punched the taxi driver. Willington became "more aggressive" and punched and kicked the victim who ended up on the ground. His shirt was also torn.

He said both defendants had been drinking prior to the melee.

Hopkins had committed 58 offences from 53 convictions. He said the latest offence resulted in her breaching a suspended sentence for possession of a blade for which she was jailed for six months suspended for 18 months, incorporating a prior punishment for assault.

Murderer Brian Willington

In a separate case, Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, was jailed for life last month with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of Martin Latham, 41, in Heath Town, on September 6, 2021.

Mitigating for Hopkins, barrister Mr Stephen Cadwaladr, said she admitted that she "lost rationality" during the incident and had initially apologised for her co-defendant's behaviour.

"This is a lady who has not been dealt good cards in her life. She grew up in care. She spent much of her adult life being homeless," Cadwaladr said.

He said since the incident Hopkins was making efforts to stop drinking and was a volunteer bakery worker.

For assaulting the taxi driver Judge Simon Ward sentenced her to 11 months jail suspended for two years. Hopkins must attend 30 rehabilitation activity days and six months alcohol treatment.

She must also pay victims' surcharge £156.

"You have a bad record. You have a number of suspended terms which have not been activated, but I think you will find that may not the case next time. Comply and stay out of trouble," Judge Ward said.