Charity football match for life-saving equipment after player survives heart attack

Chairman of Bushbury Hill FC Scott Queeney, player Jamal Lindo and Ash Peart from FC Nations from Shrewsbury

Bushbury Hill FC had the importance of the lifesaving equipment highlighted after one of their players, Thomas Hipgrave, suffered a mini heart attack during a game in October.

Thomas has remained with the club in a coaching role after being told he can't play football again, and it was his idea to hold a game to raise funds.

The 27-year-old said: "My whole life has changed, but I am grateful I am okay.

"If I needed a defibrillator on that day, I wouldn’t have had one.

"I am doing it to help the all the players that play at Bushbury every week.

"I am very lucky - that day, it could have been a lot worse."

Half of the £1,000 required will be donated by Kingsmill as part of its Kingsmill Kindness Fund.

The fund encouraged employees from their West Bromwich bakery to apply for funding in support of local initiatives and community efforts that really matter to them, which Thomas did.

Gary White, regional general manager midlands at Allied Bakeries, makers of Kingsmill, said: "We were so delighted to see the application to the Kingsmill Kindness Fund and be able to go on to support and protect the heart health of Bushbury FC.

"We know the club is such a huge part of our local community and it really will be a privilege to see the defibrillator in its new home."

Bushbury Hill FC will play FC Nations from Shrewsbury at Ormiston NEW Academy, Wolverhampton, on Saturday, February 26 at 2pm.

Scott Queeney, founder and chairman of Bushbury Hill F.C said: "When the incident happened, it affected him and us, we are like a family.

"He wanted to do something that benefits the club, then he came with the idea of a charity game to raise money for a defibrillator.

"The players want to play in the game for Thomas, his brother will play in goal for the game.