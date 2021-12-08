WOLVRHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......08/12/2021 The holidays did not come to Wolverhampton this morning as the e iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck failed to show t in Market Square. Pictured, news come through on Twitter for left, Fiona Davis,Marcy Vansas and Leann Acty..

A spokesman for the drinks brand confirmed the visit had been cancelled, and the nationwide tour would restart after the issue is fixed.

Fiona Davis travelled from Kingswinford on public transport to see the truck with friends.

People wait for the Coca-Cola truck, which never appeared

She said: "It is a big disappointment, we have come up from Kingswinford, you can’t have Christmas without the truck.

“We are going to have to do some shopping and just go home there’s not much to do round here.

“We were here and waiting, expecting it to turn up any minute, then we heard the rumours and were gutted.

“My friends had booked work off to come down, it wouldn’t be as bad if they were here tomorrow but they are in Cardiff.

The Christmas truck first appeared in the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert 26 years ago and is considered an iconic Christmas staple.

Fans had expected to get their fill of Coca-Cola Zero and capture seflies next to the truck.

Some people could not hide their disappointment at the news

Coca-Cola are confident the glitch will be fixed and the truck can continue its tour from tomorrow where it is set to arrive in Cardiff.

Jennie Merrit, from Walsall, had travelled down to see the truck.

She said: "I'm a bit disappointed, it was a wasted journey, I have had a day off work to come down.

"I turned up quite early and there and around five minutes after police told me it has been cancelled."