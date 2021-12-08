Coca-Cola Christmas Truck visit to Wolverhampton cancelled after 'technical glitch'

The Coca-Cola truck was due in the Black Country this week

The big red lorry had been due to arrive in Market Square between 11am and 8pm – but it failed to turn up despite crowds gathering.

A spokesman for the drinks brand confirmed the visit to the city centre had been cancelled at the eleventh hour – and the nationwide tour would restart after the issue is fixed.

They said: "Due to a last minute technical hitch, we have regretfully had to cancel today's visit by the Coca-Cola Christmas truck to Market Square in Wolverhampton.

"We are confident that the problem will be fixed and we will be able to resume our tour tomorrow. We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause."

Fans had been expected to get their fill of Coca-Cola Zero and capture selfies next to the truck. The Christmas truck first appeared in the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert 26 years ago.

This year's tour is part of the drinks manufacturer's Real Magic campaign. Coca-Cola says it "is spreading a message of festive joy and inclusion, reminding us that real magic happens in the moments of warmth and connection that we share with others".

Earlier in the week Louise Maugest, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour. With the magic of Christmas needed now more than ever, we thought it was only right that we bring it back this year, safely and securely. The Coca-Cola Truck Tour has always been a moment to remind us of the importance of togetherness and community, something particularly prevalent during the festive season.”