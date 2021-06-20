Fresh appeal for information after fatal e-scooter crash

Shakur Pinnock

Shakur Pinnock, aged 20, died on Friday six days after the collision with a Volkswagen Golf in Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton.

He was left on life support, suffering multiple injuries including a bleed on the brain, punctured lungs, severed arteries and broken bones.

His girlfriend Chante Hoosang, 19, who was a passenger on the e-scooter, was also seriously hurt but remains in hospital in a serious condition.

As an investigation into the collision continues, West Midlands Police have asked people not to speculate on the circumstances into how it happened.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shakur's family and friends at this distressing time.

"We are continuing with our enquiries to establish exactly what happened and would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers or anyone who has any dash-cam footage around the time of the collision at 3.25pm on Saturday June 12 to get in contact."

He added: "It is important that we establish the facts and get the much needed answers for everyone involved.

"I can confirm that this was a private e-scooter but would ask that people do not speculate on the circumstances of the collision, especially on social media, as this does nothing to help the family, those involved or the investigation."

His family fought a desperate bid to prevent medics from turning off his life support.