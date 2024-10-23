Walsall pub campaigners disappointed at decision to reject asset application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friends of the White Lion said they were informed on October 9 that their application from August to renew the Asset of Community Value status on the building had been turned down by Walsall Council.

The group have been actively campaigning to bring the building back into community use since it closed more than four years ago, saying that they would like to see a new future for the old pub which protects its status as a building with historic importance and which brings it back into use.

A community survey undertaken by the group in 2024 envisaged many ways in which the building could be brought back into community use.

Most of the respondents supported the idea that part of the building could be retained as pub, but many also proposed other uses including as an entertainment venue, a social and community space and community hub.

The group said it had been told that the length of time closed had been a determining factor in the decision, but said that the group had been working to show the pub was still viable and popular.

A spokesman for the group said: "The group is very disappointed with the council decision, which was largely based on the fact that it had been closed for over four years and therefore, according to Walsall Council, it hasn’t been furthering the social wellbeing or interests of the local community in the recent past.

"We would like to emphasise that the activity and hard work of Friends of The White Lion is evidence of ongoing importance of the pub in bringing people from community together, fostering social connections and contributing to community wellbeing.

"One of the examples is a community event organised by the group less than two weeks ago, The White Lion Reunion, a fundraiser for the campaign to protect The White Lion building and a celebration of its heritage.

Mark Webster(front) and fellow members of Friends of The White Lion are campaigning to save the pub as a locally listed building..

"The event was attended by around 200 people all brought together because of The White Lion and we also organised an exhibition, local history talks, live music. It was a great celebration of local community."

The group also criticised Walsall Council for making the decision based on the building not promoting the social wellbeing or interests of the local community and said it was surprised at the assertion that it would not be a useful community veue.

The spokesman said: "Even if it wasn’t for the social activities that have continued around the pub, despite it being closed by its owners against the wishes of the local community, the basis on which the Council’s decision was taken must be questioned as it all hinges of the definition of what they consider to be recent.

"While we dispute the idea that four years is a long time in in the history of a building with 170 years of unbroken service to the community, especially when two of those years cover the period in which many places were forced to close owing to Covid 19, the Council’s decision also stated that the pub is unlikely to promote the “social wellbeing or interests of the local community” in the near future.

"A statement which seems to imply that they assume the Pub will not reopen as a community venue any time soon.

"We find this an assumption surprising given the pub was up for sale earlier on this year when the current owners were forced to take it off the market to enable the community to explore the potential to buy the building under the existing Asset of Community Value status.

"The group itself is currently considering options to buy the building and even if we are not successful it is likely the present owners will themselves put the building up for sale again on the open market when the current moratorium finishes. Given that no planning decision has been made to change its use, it will be up for sale as a pub."

The White Lion has been closed since 2020

Mark Webster, chair of the Friends of the White Lion, said: “The Asset of Community Value is supposed to be a tool serving the community to enable them to protect buildings that have a special social and community importance not to hinder us.

“The group is disappointed with the decision as they put a lot of effort into their application, and we do not feel that the feelings of the community are being properly listened to.

"Planning decisions should consider the needs and aspirations of local communities, and not solely be dictated by profit and commercial interest.

"We don’t want our town to be simply a subject of property speculation”

Walsall Council have been contacted for a comment.