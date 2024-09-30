Call for residents to get support in their recovery journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With International Recovery Day on Monday marking the end of Recovery Month, Walsall residents are being encouraged to seek support from friends and family members to assist them on their road to recovery.

The encouragement comes as the council continues to work with The Beacon at Change Grow Live, to offer a range of specialist treatment services to those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing at Walsall Council, said: "Substance misuse is a serious issue, but recovery is possible, and it is important for individuals to make the first step on that journey of change.

"Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community. SMART Recovery provides valuable tools for individuals to determine whether they have a problem, builds up their motivation to change and offers a set of proven techniques to support recovery. It also helps individuals be part of a community.

"If you or someone you know needs support, please do reach out to The Beacon. We’re here to help you every step of the way."

Services available for those in need include SMART recovery, which offers a judgement-free approach to recovery while providing individuals with a structured path to overcome addiction.

Anne Brunozzi, services manager at The Beacon at Change Grow Live, said: "SMART Recovery has seen over 200 service users in Walsall to date. It’s important that we all talk about our journeys and recoveries in a safe environment, as well as our experiences.

"For people like Laura, community has played a big part in her recovery journey and has been able to change her life around with the right tools and support.

"Whatever you may be going through, please don’t be afraid to access the available support. We can guide and support you through the process. Recovery is possible and it begins with you and the change you want to make in your life."

For more information on services available, contact The Beacon at thebeacon.walsall@cgl.org.uk, or call 01922 669840.