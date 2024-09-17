'It was chaos, there were vehicles everywhere': Walsall residents react as man charged after pair allegedly driven at deliberately

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man and a woman were allegedly both deliberately struck, leaving one of them with life-changing injuries.

The incident took place outside of the Holly Court flat block on Acacia Avenue in Yew Tree, Walsall, on Sunday, and saw the woman rushed to hospital, with the man being left unhurt.

Following the incident, Callum Cartwright, 26, of Hatcham Road, Kingstanding, was quickly arrested, later being charged with two counts of attempted murder.