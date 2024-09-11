Walsall town centre Post Office on the move as current lease expires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town centre premises will move from Park Street to its new home at Unit 1, The Bridge, just around the corner.

The existing branch will close on October 22 at 5:30pm, with the new, bigger site opening on October 31 at 1pm, following refurbishment.

Customers can visit branches on Wolverhampton Road or in Caldmore while works at the new site, a former Co-Op Building Society, are underway.

The new location will have more retail space offering cards, stationery, mobile accessories, drinks and confectionery, alongside standard Post Office services.

Inside the former Co-Op Building Society at Unit 1, The Bridge, Walsall WS1 1LG to become new site of Walsall Post Office as current site lease expires at 71-75 Park Street

It will also benefit from better accessibility features with a wide automatic door and level access, an internal ramp with handrails, a hearing loop, low-level writing desk and a low-level serving counter. Dedicated disabled parking can be found on Bridge Street.

Opening hours will remain the same, Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.