Update given on work to clean up 'major' 4,000-litre Walsall canal chemical spill

The chemical spill in Walsall happened in the middle of August and saw large areas of the canal network around Pleck closed off due to diluted sodium and zinc cyanide and a mixture of low-hazard chemicals being found in the water.

The spill, which happened after a chemical spillage from Anochrome Ltd, led to a significant number of fish being killed. Weeks later, Walsall Council, alongside partners including the Environment Agency, the Canal & River Trust, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and other partners are still working to clean up the area.

In the update provided by Walsall Council, it said that the aeration of the canal had been successful and confirmed that sediment sampling was continuing which a full remediation plan was being developed.

It also said that it was looking at next steps and timelines for reopening the section of canal once the remediation plan was finalised.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said: "Following last month’s chemical spillage into Walsall’s canal network, a section of towpaths and the canal through Pleck remains closed.

A large number of fish have died since the chemical spill

"Walsall Council continues to work closely with the Environment Agency, the Canal & River Trust, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and other partners.

"Aeration of the canal has been successful. Sediment sampling continues whilst a full remediation plan is being developed.

"Once that plan is finalised we will look at next steps and timelines for the reopening of that section of the canal.

"Two drop-in sessions for local businesses and residents have been held over the last fortnight where council officers have been joined by colleagues from the Canal & River Trust.

The area around the Walsall canal in Pleck has been closed off since the middle of August

"Local, regional and national agencies are working together to minimise the potential risk to health following the spillage.

"Our priority continues to be the safety of our residents and canal users."

To find out more about the work being down by Walsall Council to clean up the canal, go to go.walsall.gov.uk/newsroom/toxic-chemical-spill-walsall-faqs