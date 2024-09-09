New Walsall Waterfront footbridge given thumbs up to improve town centre links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Council’s planning committee approved proposals for a new bridge aimed to make it easier for shoppers and visitors to get to and from the town centre across Walsall Canal wharf in Wolverhampton Street.

The footbridge will be installed near the Light Cinema and provide better access to the waterside shopping and leisure park which is also home to The Waterfront Hungry Horse pub, TGI Fridays, Creams, Bella Italia, Subway and a new Toros steak house.

It will also improve access to Crown Wharf retail park for residents in nearby flats.

Walsall Council's associate leader Councillor Adrian Andrew said: “I’m pleased that planning permission has been granted for the canal footbridge, it will make it easier for people to travel around the town centre for leisure and work purposes, and especially between the waterfront apartments and Crown Wharf retail park.

“We are working on a series of schemes in the town centre and across the wider borough that will improve access for people who need to walk, cycle and use public transport around Walsall.

"Improvements have already been made to canal towpaths across the borough, and this footbridge is another piece of the jigsaw that will improve connectivity and create opportunities for local people.”

Walsall Council has been working in partnership with the Canal & River Trust to improve the borough’s canals and to attract narrowboat owners to the canal basin area in the town centre.

A series of improvements are in the pipeline, including the installation of the footbridge which councillors hope will encourage more boat operators to use the moorings near the New Art Gallery Walsall in Gallery Square and the Premier Inn.

Walsall is in the middle of a £1.5 billion programme of transformation, with funding secured to improve the borough and create housing and employment opportunities.

This project is part of a series of improvements funded through the Government’s Towns Fund, with all schemes set to be completed by 2026.

Other improvements will include a new hub for businesses in the creative industries in the former Walsall Guildhall building at the junction of High Street and Goodhall Street which will be refurbished as part of £5 million+ scheme, as well as the transformation of the Saddlers Centre and Park Street area to improve foot links between the bus station and railway station in the town centre.

The Guildhall facelift is due to include a revamped cafe, courtyard and performance space in the St Matthew's conservation quarter.

For more information about all the town centre projects and plans, see the council's website here: go.walsall.gov.uk/business/regeneration-and-investment.