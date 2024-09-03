Man stabbed in the back as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The appeal by West Midlands Police comes following the incident on Bloxwich Lane, Walsall, on Sunday afternoon, with officers called to the scene around 5.30pm.

The man was discovered at the scene with a stab injury and was taken to hospital, where he was later discharged.

West Midlands Police has now put out an appeal for anyone who might have seen the incident, or who might have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Bloxwich Lane, Walsall, shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday following reports a man had suffered a stab injury to his back.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any mobile phone or dashcam footage to please contact us Via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/807490/24."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at 5.28pm on Sunday on Bloxwich Lane, Walsall.

"A paramedic officer, ambulance and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene.

"Ambulance staff treated a man who had sustained a serious injury and received trauma care on scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."