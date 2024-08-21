Petition asks public to help save community building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The petition on the change.org website has been set up by Philip Norwood as part of a public appeal to help preserve Sneyd Community Centre in Walsall.

The petition comes after proposals were put forward by Walsall Council for the demolition of buildings and erection of 73 houses to be built at Sneyd Community Association on Vernon Way in Bloxwich.

The land was once home to Sneyd Comprehensive School and the Black Country University Technical College (BCUTC) which closed in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

Sneyd Community Association currently operates from the site but trustees agreed to wind down the services provided at the site in March next year.

As part of an effort to save the building, Philip Norwood said in the petition that the building was a more than capable school which had provided a popular place for people to swim and use as a community centre and just needed new leadership.

He said: "Sneyd Comprehensive Secondary School was situated off the main Sneyd Lane down its own private road, Vernon Way, with two access points one from the Bloxwich area covering the Mossly, Dudley Fields, Bloxwich, and Leamore and the second entrance from the Willenhall area covering New Invention, Shortheath, and other Willenhall areas.

"This, in itself, was a huge attraction for the school, putting it off any main busy roads like most schools are, and being nestled between Mossley Reservoir and the Sneyd Lake as well as acres of greenery, making it a real hidden gem of a school that is being given up for housing.

"The school was closed in August 2011 due to continuously falling behind in exam results and Ofsted reports, which I find appalling as all it needed, and still does, is a second chance, and new leadership and I believe it will shine again and bring great things back before it's too late."

Mr Norwood said he wanted to see the school given a second chance as it had potential for the people and children of the area and said it was time to wake Walsall Council up to the possibilities of the building.

He said: "Think of the day you first entered as a child at 11-years-old and left a teenager with the world at your feet, but, most of all, take time and look and think of possible times that could follow for a new generation.

"So instead of saying goodbye, let's shout out to Walsall Council to keep our school for the next generation.

"I, for one, thought it would be great once school was done, free to rule the world, but it was not like that and it turns out school was probably the best days, days that all you had to worry about was homework.

"Let's wake the council up and stand together on this one as it's your children's and children's children's future you have to think about."

To find out more and to sign the petition, go to change.org/p/prevent-the-demolition-of-sneyd-comprehensive-community-school-for-housing-development?recruiter=1347889623