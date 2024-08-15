Road blocked following 'fire incident' in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A34 Green Lane, between Old Birchills and Stephenson Avenue, Walsall, has been blocked after an incident on the road at around 4.11pm on Thursday.

Bus services operating on the Green Lane route have also been diverted, with National Express West Midlands services 70 and 70A being diverted in both directions.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Green Lane Walsall is closed due to an ongoing incident. 70 and 70A are diverted in both directions via:

"Old Birchills, Bentley Lane and Reedswood Way. Allow more time to travel."

Roads watchdogs, West Midlands Roads, also announced the incident, saying that it is a 'fire incident'.

West Midlands Roads said: "A34 Green Lane between Old Birchills and Stephenson Avenue, Walsall.

"Road blocked. Fire incident."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.