Transport cuts 'will not affect railway station plans'

A spokesman for Transport for West Midlands said it would be full steam ahead for the proposed new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston, despite this week's announcement.

On Monday, Miss Reeves announced cuts to a number of major transport projects. One major casualty was the Reinstating Your Railways fund, which was created by the previous government to restore railway links closed during the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

But the new stations being built at Darlaston and Willenhall are funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority, supported by a £1 billion from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

Proposals for a future station at Aldridge, which would be funded through a further devolution settlement, are also unaffected.

However, like all the combined authority's projects, they could still – in theory – be cancelled by new mayor Richard Parker, who has ordered a review of all transport projects to ensure value for money. In practice, the Willenhall and Darlaston schemes are probably too well advanced to be dropped now, although the Aldridge scheme could be more vulnerable.

The spokesman said: "Willenhall and Darlaston are currently under construction and funded from the devolved City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) fund, and other devolved government and local funding which is not affected by the Chancellor’s announcement.

"The delivery of Aldridge station is expected to be funded out of a future CRSTS funding settlement, and therefore subject to local decisions on funding priorities."

He added that development work, including surveys and initial designs would continue in the meantime.

No other rail schemes are directly impacted within the combined authority area as there are no Restoring Your Railway schemes under development.

Aldridge, Willenhall and Darlaston stations were closed in 1965 as part of British Railways chairman Richard Beeching's infamous closure programme, although freight trains still pass through.

The Restoring Your Railways fund paid for work on the financial case for reopening Aldridge station in 2022, but did not extend to funding the project itself.

The schemes were initiated by former mayor Andy Street.

Willenhall and Darlaston stations were due to open this year, but the schemes were delayed after the previous contractor went bust, and now may not open until early 2026. Mr Street had previously said he expected Aldridge station to be open by 2027.

Addressing the Commons, Miss Reeves said she had found a £22 billion 'black hole' in the public finances.

She said the new Labour administration would be reviewing a number of infrastructure commitments made by the previous government.

The Restoring Your Railway fund, which contained the Oswestry to Gobowen link, which was approved in October last year.

The government now says those schemes will be assessed individually by transport secretary Louise Haigh, with a view to making around £85million worth of savings.

"The spending audit has revealed £1 billion of unfunded projects that have been committed to next year so my right honourable friend the Transport Secretary will undertake a thorough review of these commitments,” Miss Reeves told MPs.

"As part of that work, she has agreed not to move forward with projects that the previous government has refused to publicly cancel despite knowing full well that they were unaffordable.

"That includes proposed work on the A303 and the A27, and my right honourable friend will also cancel the Restoring Your Railway programme, saving £85 million next year, with individual projects set to be assessed during her review. If we cannot afford it, we cannot do it."

In October last year, the Government announced the Oswestry scheme would be fully funded to completion following its decision to scrap the northern leg of the HS2 high speed rail link.

The line closed in 1966 during the Beeching cuts, which closed hundreds of lines and stations across the country.