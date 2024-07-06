In pictures: Take a look back at a snippet of what life was like in 1970s Walsall

There were record-breaking trips to the beach, postponed Walsall FC matches, and twinkling carnival queens being crowned.

Take a look through these photos from the Express & Star archive, showing just a snippet of what life was like in 70s Walsall.

This photo from August 18, 1975, shows a trip to the Blackpool beach for Bloxwich Memorial Club. The caption reads: 'Mrs Janet Allen of Valley Road, Bloxwich, trying to make a sand castle, but every time down came the demolishing spade of John Jones, also of Valley Road, Bloxwich.'

The club was known for hosting the biggest and best outings in the Midlands, taking 3,500 people on their annual seaside trip to Blackpool. The club hired 70 coaches and had to book an entire car park at Blackpool to accommodate them all. Each child on the trip was given £1 spending money by the club and thousands of bottles and pop and packets of crisps were distributed. The Blackpool outing was run each year by the Harrison Street Club and is believed to be one of the biggest of its kind in the country. Other outings for club members included trips to Moscow and New York.

Walsall Wood Football Club in training, August 13, 1970: 'Fitness looks like being the keynote for Walsall Wood in the Midland Combination's first division, under the guidance of new manager Derek 'Doc' Pace, the former Aston Villa and Sheffield United centre forward. The players are put through press-ups watched by Pace (left) and trainer Albert Tomkinson.'

A photo of Walsall Railway Station c.1970

Fellows Park, the former training ground of Walsall football club, in the early 70s. The photo shows the main entrance to the ground on Wallows Lane.

An organ builder from Walsall Wood works on the keyboard of the huge instrument. The caption on the back of this photo from May 28, 1970, reads: 'Birth of a 'wondrous machine...' as the mighty church organ was called in the 17th century. In a century-old Walsall Wood chapel, Mr Bill Lynch (62), of Mill Road, Shelfield, works on the keyboard of a big sole (sic) which is destined for the parish church of West Bromwich. Bill joined the family organ-building firm of W. Hawkins and Son in 1927."

Another photo from the great Blackpool beach outing by Bloxwich Memorial Club on August 18, 1975. The caption on the back of this print reads: 'As hard as keeping up with the Jones's is keeping up with the Fords. They and relatives occupied 28 seats on this coach.'