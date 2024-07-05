Reality TV stars to appear for charity ladies night at Walsall's Bescot Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show will be held on Saturday in aid of Acorns Children's Hospice and Kaleidoscope Plus Group.

Pjay Finch from Channel 4's Married at First Sight, Black Stallion and Jay Scarce from ITV's Britain’s got talent, circus performer Vladislav Khvostik, juggler Gordon Marquez and drag queen Miss Tanya Minge will be there.

Event organiser Wolverhampton businessman Anthony Hall, said: "I believe it's all about helping others. When you help someone, you will get the help back when you need it. I also believe in the deed of the day.

Fundraising ladies night organiser Anthony Hall

"Whether it's helping an elderly person cross the road or giving a homeless man as little as £1.

"As long as you are providing some type of service to society that is all that matters," the 41-year-old said.

Anthony, also a former circus entertainer, started the show in Wolverhampton in February and it is now touring across the UK. More dates are planned for Walsall, Kidderminster, Telford and Wolverhampton.

Tickets are priced at £15 for the Ultimate Ladies Night Show which will start at 8pm. Book via website ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night

He launched the fundraising shows after his father suffered a stroke five years ago as a means to help others.

Acorns Trust is a hospice charity which offers palliative care for families with life-limited children.

It has three centres based in Walstead Road, Delves, Walsall; in Selly Oak and in Worcester.

Mental health charity Kaleidoscope is based in High Street, in West Bromwich.

By Rony Omar