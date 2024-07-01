Police appeal after security worker threatened and alcohol stolen in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to Tesco Superstore on Silver Street Brownhills on April 13 to reports of an amount of alcohol being taken and a security guard threatened.

Now, West Midlands Police have appealed for help in locating two men they wish to talk to in relation to the incident.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to these men after a security worker was threatened as alcohol was stolen from a store in Brownhills.

"It happened in Silver Street at around 7.45am on 13 April. No-one was injured."

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information into the incident to get in touch with them via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting 20/293676/24.