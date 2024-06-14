Hotspot for yobs or 'good for jobs'? We asked residents about McDonald's plans for Buffet Island

The fast food giant announced plans to transform the vacant Buffet Island site on Queslett Road, Great Barr, into a drive-through restaurant.

The designs, which are to be discussed by the Walsall Council planning committee, have been met with heavy opposition by residents near the address, with the plans already receiving 110 individual objections.

Now, residents of the area have expressed their concerns for the safety of their neighbourhood, fearing that the proposed restaurant will bring a rise in antisocial behaviour.

Dylan Morris, 45, of Queslett Road, said the area could become a hotspot for yobs.