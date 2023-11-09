Taxis and police cars pelted with bricks on Walsall streets resulting in dispersal powers

Youths are being blamed for the trouble in the Coalpool, Goscote and Harden areas of the town on Wednesday resulting in two West Midlands Police cars left so badly damaged, they were taken off the road.

A number of residents and taxi drivers also reported that their motors were struck by missiles.

A 48-hour Section 35 dispersal order is being put in place from 4pm today and extra officers will be on patrol in a bid to crackdown on troublemakers.

A dispersal order is in place following criminal damage in Coalpool

The force said missiles including bricks and stones were thrown at passing vehicles from inside Ryecroft Cemetery in in Coalpool Lane in Ryecroft.

Walsall local policing area's Sergeant Phil Upton said: “We can’t tolerate this kind of behaviour. Someone will get seriously injured or killed if this continues.

"As well as introducing the section 35 dispersal order which allows us to disperse people engaging in anti-social behaviour we will have an increased presence in the area to offer reassurance to people in the community.

“This kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable and I would appeal to parents to please find out where your child is and what they are doing.

"We need this behaviour to stop. We will also continue to investigate the crimes associated with the issues being caused in the area and will be taking action against anyone involved.”

Neighbourhood officers said the police cars were left with windows smashed and bodywork dented and were taken off the road, impacting their ability to serve the community.

Over the next 48 hours the section 35 dispersal order will give officers extra power to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour.

If anyone has any information about those responsible should phone the investigation team on 101 quoting log 798 of November 9.