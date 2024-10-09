Express & Star
Close

Suspected World War One shell discovered in Staffordshire town - bomb squad called

Residents of a Staffordshire town were evacuated from their homes after a suspected World War One shell was discovered.

By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Emergency services alongside bomb squad attended a residential area in Stone after a resident reported discovering a "suspicious item" at 5.20pm last night (Tuesday, October 8).

Staffordshire Police say a "suspected unexploded World War One shell" was found on a driveway in front of a garage.

Officers attended the incident on Parkhouse Drive, as well as Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and diverted traffic from Lichfield Road onto Priory Road, away from the scene. Police taped-off the residential area, and the road was closed until shortly before 10pm.

Police say they worked closely with SFRS to evacuate a number of nearby residents in the canal town while members from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

The suspected unexploded World War One shell was x-rayed and found to be empty, but taken away by the EOD for safe disposal before residents returned to their homes.

Police

A Staffordshire Police statement said: "We were called at 5.20pm on Tuesday by colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to Parkhouse Drive in Stone following reports of a suspicious item.

"Officers attended and a suspected unexploded World War One shell was discovered on the driveway in front of the garage.

"We worked with SFRS to evacuate a number of nearby residents and closed Lichfield Road in Stone while colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

"The object was x-rayed and was found to be empty. It was taken away by the EOD for safe disposal.

"Residents returned to their properties and the road re-opened shortly before 10pm."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular