Suspected World War One shell discovered in Staffordshire town - bomb squad called

Emergency services alongside bomb squad attended a residential area in Stone after a resident reported discovering a "suspicious item" at 5.20pm last night (Tuesday, October 8).

Staffordshire Police say a "suspected unexploded World War One shell" was found on a driveway in front of a garage.

Officers attended the incident on Parkhouse Drive, as well as Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and diverted traffic from Lichfield Road onto Priory Road, away from the scene. Police taped-off the residential area, and the road was closed until shortly before 10pm.

Police say they worked closely with SFRS to evacuate a number of nearby residents in the canal town while members from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

The suspected unexploded World War One shell was x-rayed and found to be empty, but taken away by the EOD for safe disposal before residents returned to their homes.

A Staffordshire Police statement said: "We were called at 5.20pm on Tuesday by colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to Parkhouse Drive in Stone following reports of a suspicious item.

"Officers attended and a suspected unexploded World War One shell was discovered on the driveway in front of the garage.

"We worked with SFRS to evacuate a number of nearby residents and closed Lichfield Road in Stone while colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

"The object was x-rayed and was found to be empty. It was taken away by the EOD for safe disposal.

"Residents returned to their properties and the road re-opened shortly before 10pm."