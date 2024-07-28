Man set to appear at crown court on burglary and fuel theft charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

George White will appear at Stafford Crown Court in August after being charged with three counts of burglary and one of making off without payment.

The 45-year-old from Oulton was charged following an investigation by Staffordshire Police into break-ins in Meaford and Oulton which saw thousands of pounds of cash and paperwork stolen between June 27 and July 19.

It also included the theft of fuel from a petrol station in Stone during that time period.

White appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday and will appear at Stafford Crown Court on August 27.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged following burglaries at homes in Meaford and Oulton Heath and the theft of fuel from a business in Stone.

"George Benjamin White, 45, from Oulton, has been charged with three counts of burglary and one of making off without payment.

"It comes after an investigation into break-ins at properties in Meaford and Oulton Heath, where thousands of pounds-worth of cash and paperwork were stolen, and the theft of fuel from a petrol station in Stone, between Thursday 27 June and Friday 19 July this year.

"White appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday, July 26 and has been bailed ahead of his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, August 27."