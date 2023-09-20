Town council considers appointing Student Advisers

Stone Town Council's office in Station Road in Stone. Photo: Google Street Map

Stone Town Council is considering appointing “student advisers” to join two committees.

A working group has been formed at the council to discuss ways it can get the town’s young people involved in its work.

The working group’s initial proposals involve appointing four 14-18-year olds who live in Stone or attend a town school.

Kerry Dawson, who has been researching youth involvement in local government in other parts of the country, told fellow town councillors this month there is already interest in the scheme from a number of students attending Alleyne’s Academy.

She said: “I thought young people needed a voice – there are a lot of young people out there who don’t think their voices are being heard.”

The group’s report, presented to this month’s town council meeting, said: “Young people in Stone account for 19.4 per cent of the overall population, around 3,348 of a total 17,278, and yet their voice is not represented in local government.

"With the youngest councillor in their 30s, and with all the will in the world, the town council is in danger of becoming out-of-touch with the young people it represents.

“Making provision for young people to be included in democratic decision making is key to ensuring the longevity of Stone itself.

"Young people would be more invested in making the Town successful, they would gain valuable experience of the inner workings of local government and councillors would have access to a demographic that they currently find more difficult to engage with.

“The Student Advisor role should be incorporated into council procedures, ensuring that it will continue regardless of who is elected.

"Two advisers would be appointed to the Environment Committee and the Tourism and Town Promotion Committee, with invitations to sit on working groups where necessary.

“All Student Advisers will be invited to observe Full Council and General Purposes Committee meetings.

"Terms of office would run from January to December to avoid the election window and ensure students could make the necessary arrangements to use their time in the role for the volunteering section of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme.”

The group’s ideas received support from fellow councillors at their latest meeting. They were asked to develop proposals further with a view to approaching the town’s schools.

Councillor Jonathan Powell said: “I would like to congratulate Councillor Dawson on the work she has done, I think it is hugely important we pursue this.