Two former care homes to make way for new facility in Stafford

The two-storey care home to be built in Rowley Bank will provide 62 bedrooms as well as a café, library and cinema for residents.

Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee granted permission for the new building at a meeting on Wednesday (September 25).

It will be built on land currently occupied by two care homes, Wilford House and neighbouring Abbeyfield House, that have been vacant for a number of years.

The plans were recommended for approval by planning officers. But ward councillor Doug Rouxel called in the application for consideration by the planning committee because of concerns about over-intensification of the site.

He said: “This represents an increase in density for the site and is within an already dense area of development, even within the amendments which have been made.

“(There is) no exploration of remodelling and reuse of the existing buildings in order to retain them as non-designated heritage assets and to decrease environmental impact of demolishing and rebuilding.”

Stafford Borough Council received 51 objections and a petition containing 110 signatures in response to the application.

Abbeyfield House will be one of the two buildings set to be demolished. Photo: Google Street Map

Concerns included parking, increased traffic on an already congested road, demolition and construction disturbance and loss of historic buildings.

The original application put forward by Avery Healthcare Group proposed a 71-bedroom care home.

Adrian Kearley, who spoke in support of the proposed development at Wednesday’s meeting, said it had been revised following submission to the council.

He said: “It will be an exemplar in providing care for frail and elderly residents.

"Up to 60 jobs will be created, with 20 staff on site at any one time.”

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “Avery is already an experienced and established care home operator in Staffordshire.

"Their portfolio includes an existing 70-bedroom care home at Stone Road in Stafford which was constructed in 2012.

“The site at Rowley Bank has been identified to address a pressing local need for elderly care provision and the characteristics of the site lend themselves favourably to the proposed use, having previously been occupied for care home purposes and being within an established residential area close to local services and amenities.

"The new care home will provide 24-hour support and care for the frail elderly, meeting a full range of residential, nursing and dementia care needs, including end of life and palliative services.”