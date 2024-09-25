Walsall woman set to face court on theft charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Catherine Allport was charged with theft from a shop and going equipped for theft after being arrested following reports of shoplifting at River Island in Stafford on Wednesday, September 11, with £122-worth of goods found taken from the shop.

The 60-year-old, of Clements Avenue in Bloxwich, was released on bail to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on September 27.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A woman has been charged with theft offences in Stafford after £122-worth of goods were taken from a shop.

"Catherine Allport, 60, from Bloxwich, Walsall, has been charged with theft from a shop and going equipped for theft.

"It comes after we responded to reports of shoplifting at River Island in Stafford at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, September 11.

"Allport has been released on bail and will appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on September 27."