Woman, 48, arrested after another woman is stabbed in Stafford

Officers rushed to the scene of Sidney Avenue at around 11.05pm on Wednesday to reports that a woman had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Staffordshire Police went to the scene alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, where they found the woman, who was quickly rushed to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Following the incident, a 48-year-old woman, from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The woman remains in custody.

Officers are keen to talk to anyone who has any information relating to the incident, asking those with information to contact them on their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting incident 713 of 21 August.