Drivers stopped and vehicles seized in Staffordshire police operation

Staffordshire Police stopped more than 30 vehicles, including at least one tractor, during Saturday evening in the Stafford area, as well as seizing several cars and issuing tickets for a range of offences.

These included tyres deemed to be illegal and for ignoring the no u-turn signs on the A34 Stone Road.

The force posted a picture of some of the cars stopped during the evening. Photo: Staffordshire Police

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Just a few of our vehicles stopped throughout the night last night along with 30 tickets issued in by police in Stafford for people still ignoring the no u-turn signs on the A34 Stone Road."