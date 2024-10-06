Application could see Wombourne lane turned into entertainment area
An application has been to turn an area outside of Wombourne into an entertainment area.
The premises licence application has been made to South Staffordshire Council for land on the corner of Wombourne Road and Common Road and Botterham Lane in Wombourne.
The application would see events such as boxing, wrestling and films take place on the land, as well as live and recorded music and supply of alcohol on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 8pm.
South Staffordshire Council Licensing Team has asked anyone wishing to offer a comment or object to the application to get in touch by October 21.