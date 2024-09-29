Controversial application for 750 homes submitted for green field in south Staffordshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Pendeford Mill Lane development on the edge of Bilbrook has proved controversial as it is being built on green fields.

The application made to South Staffordshire Council is for the demolition of existing buildings, construction of up to 750 dwellings, a First School, up to 75 units of specialist older persons accommodation and Local Centre, as well as associated access, drainage, green and blue infrastructure, ground remodelling and ancillary infrastructure.

"The housing provision will begin to address the acute housing need in the area and, in turn, will realise a number of significant socio-economic benefits. The neighbourhood will include a varied mix and range of house types to reflect housing needs and demand, from starter homes through to larger family homes. This will include 40 per cent affordable housing."